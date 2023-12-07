Religious Leaders Join UN, WEF To Push the Global Climate Agenda

Authored by Darlene McCormick Sanchez via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Deep in a Cambodian old-growth forest, Buddhist "ecology monks" wrap trees in saffron clerical robes before ordaining the trees into the Buddhist faith.

The practice is an example of "forest activism" that spread to Cambodia after Thai monks in the 1990s began ordaining trees as they would a new monk.

Ordained trees become sacred and protected from illegal logging because harming an ordained monk is taboo in the Buddhist religion.

The recognition that religion can be a powerful tool when applied to selling the global warming narrative has been gaining traction at the United Nations and the World Economic Forum (WEF), where faith has traditionally been kept at arm's length.

The globalist agencies are now welcoming help from religious leaders fighting climate change, one of the 17 U.N. sustainable development goals for 2030.

But some religious leaders are alarmed by their colleagues' involvement in the climate debate.

"I think this is a dangerous agenda, and it keeps the church from doing what its primary calling is, and that is to win people to faith in Jesus Christ," Robert Jeffress, pastor of First Baptist Church of Dallas, told The Epoch Times.

"We ought to be much more concerned about what God thinks."

The U.N. predicts doom if urgent action isn't taken to save the earth from the calamity of rising oceans and extreme weather caused by global warming, although scientific evidence remains controversial.

The U.N.'s 2030 climate goal calls for "deep, rapid, and sustained" reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 42 percent, and the U.N. is aiming for net zero emissions by 2050. It predicts that global temperatures will rise by more than 1.5 degrees Celsius by 2035.

Crucifying Fossil Fuel

In anticipation of the U.N. Paris Climate Conference in 2015, Buddhist, Hindu, Muslim, and Christian groups issued climate change declarations, marking a turning point in faith leader support for the global climate agenda.

The U.N. heralded the news of Pope Francis's papal letter on climate change that year to all Roman Catholic bishops, titled Laudato Si.

The spiritual leader of 1.36 billion Catholics lent his considerable clout to saving the planet, lamenting that environmental degradation was hurting the world's poorest citizens.

"I urgently appeal, then, for a new dialogue about how we are shaping the future of our planet," Pope Francis wrote.

And although the pontiff couldn't attend this year's COP28 U.N. climate summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, he sent a message for the inauguration of the first-ever Faith Pavilion at the event, stressing the responsibility of religious leaders to care for the planet.

Many religious leaders have joined U.N. officials in demanding that financial institutions stop funding fossil fuel projects.

Leaders of the World Council of Churches, Muslim Council of Elders, and New York Board of Rabbis released statements in 2021 and 2022 saying that banks, pension funds, and insurance firms had a "moral imperative" to stop investing in fossil fuels.

They pressured financial institutions to invest in so-called renewable energy for "children and future generations of life on earth."

Michael O'Fallon is the founder of Sovereign Nations, a media website dedicated to the preservation of national sovereignty.

He spoke with The Epoch Times about what he sees as a sinister development.

The climate change agenda is part of the U.N. and WEF's quest to govern the world's energy and wealth, he said.

"This is going to be all-encompassing. It's going to change everything unless we completely stop it," Mr. O'Fallon warned.

As evidence of the new world order, he pointed to the Terra Carta, a document on people and planet rights modeled after the 808-year-old Magna Carta.

The 2021 Terra Carta is part of the sustainable market plan started by British King Charles, who's head of the Church of England.

According to its mandate, "nature" must be given "fundamental rights and value" to ensure a lasting and tangible legacy for this generation.

Even otherwise traditionally conservative Christian groups, such as the National Association of Evangelicals (NAE), have joined the environmental movement.

Christians believe in following in Jesus's footsteps by helping the poor and vulnerable—who globalists contend will suffer the most from climate change.

"We wish to navigate the complexities of our times, including issues like climate change, with Biblical clarity and a deep love that reflects God's own heart for this world, especially for those least able to enjoy its blessings," NAE President Walter Kim said in a 2022 statement.

But Mr. Jeffress said he isn't buying what the U.N. is selling.

"Look, let's be clear, Jesus Christ is the one who sets the agenda for the church, not the United Nations," Mr. Jeffress said.

"And for churches to adopt the United Nations purpose statement and causes is really the church prostituting itself, allowing itself to be used by an outside organization."

The concept of nations is biblical, meaning a global government isn't part of God's plan, he said.

In his new book, "Are We Living in the End Times?" being released this month, Mr. Jeffress said people need to be politically and spiritually aware of what's happening. The Southern Baptist pastor is known as a spiritual adviser to former President Donald Trump.

The so-called climate urgency has galvanized environmental activists from GreenFaith and Interfaith Power and Light to stage protests and disruptions.

GreenFaith organized a demonstration last year at BlackRock's New York location that resulted in arrests after protesters warned the colossal investment firm to stop "destroying the earth" by investing in fossil fuels.

