Soros Nonprofit Bailed Out Violent Criminal Charged In Texas Shooting Spree

Shane James, the 34-year-old charged with two counts of capital murder after allegedly gunning down six people and injuring three in Texas this week, was reportedly let out of prison before the killing spree thanks to the George Soros-funded Texas Organizing Project (TOP). Officers suspect James killed his parents overnight Monday or early Tuesday in […]



