UPenn Donor Pulls $100 Million Gift After President’s Controversial Testimony on Anti-Semitism

A donor to the University of Pennsylvania withdrew a gift worth around $100 million from the school Thursday, the latest instance of fallout following elite university presidents' controversial congressional testimony on campus anti-Semitism.


