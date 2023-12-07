Washington Post Union Strikes Over ‘Record-Level Inflation’ as Paper Insists Biden Economy Is Just Fine

The Washington Post's union cited "record-level inflation" in its decision to strike on Thursday, after the paper argued that the economy under President Joe Biden is strong despite Americans' pessimism. The post Washington Post Union Strikes Over 'Record-Level Inflation' as Paper Insists Biden Economy Is Just Fine appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


