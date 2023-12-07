Watch: Vivek Vanquishes An Enraged Brian Kilmeade Over Endless War In Ukraine

If there was any doubt where Fox News stands on the America's forever wars (after firing anti-war host Tucker Carlson), look no further than today's 'altercation' between Fox host Brian Kilmeade and 2024 candidate Vivek Ramaswamy over sending more US taxpayer dollars to Ukraine.

In a fiery segment following last night's complete destruction of aging war bunny Nikki Haley, a frothing-at-the-mouth Kilmede pressed Ramaswamy on his stance regarding Russia and Ukraine. Kilmeade challenged, "Vivek, are you comfortable with Russia taking as much of Ukraine as they want? Are you comfortable pulling all our aid out and do you really believe that Vladimir Putin will agree not to have an alliance with China?"

Ramaswamy squared up and hit back, advocating for a hard-line diplomatic approach. "I think we have to play hardball there and make a hard deal that requires any reneging on that deal to have major consequences," Ramaswamy retorted, emphasizing the need for "real consequences" and a "maximum pressure campaign."

The exchange grew more intense as Kilmeade questioned the feasibility of Ramaswamy's approach, to which Ramaswamy replied, defending his position with a historical reference: "Nixon did this in 1972... I think it's not in our interest to strengthen the Russia-China alliance."

Kilmeade then turned it up to 11 - bringing up the strategic importance of Eastern Europe. "You are comfortable giving up Eastern Europe... they are already taking Moldova, moves on the Baltic already, and taking more and more pieces of Georgia," Kilmeade pressed.

To which Ramaswamy, in a passionate response, focused on the financial aspect of the conflict, expressing his discomfort with the lack of transparency in Ukraine's use of U.S. funds. "Because we have no idea how Ukraine has spent $200 billion of our money, we are forking over more taxpayer money... I'm not going to stand for that," he asserted.

The debate reached a crescendo as Kilmeade labeled Ramaswamy's outlook "makes you sound so naive," to which Ramaswamy responded with equal fervor, defending his understanding of the situation and reiterating his stance against the current foreign policy approach.

"I think that hard answer is that we need to protect Americans," Ramaswamy replied.

Watch (h/t @JackPosobiec):