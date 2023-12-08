Burglars in Ski Masks Hit Keanu Reeves’ Home, Take Single Firearm

December 8, 2023

(JD Rucker)—Actor Keanu Reeves might be nearly indestructible in the John Wick and Matrix movie series, but he’s just a regular guy with strong self-defense skills in the real world. Who knows how things would have turned out if he had been home when burglars in ski masks hit his home this week?

According to TMZ:

We’re told the actor’s L.A. home was burglarized Wednesday evening … with LAPD responding to an anonymous call about a possible trespasser at his property at around 7 PM. Cops arrived on the scene, and conducted a search, but found no one. But, we’re told police were back there again around 1 AM when an alarm sounded on the property … and this time officers say multiple men in ski masks were spotted on security cams smashing a window and entering the house. According to our sources, the culprits took one firearm from the home before making a run for it. It’s unclear if anything else was taken, but Keanu was not home at the time.

In training for his various action movie roles over the decades, he has acquired martial arts and firearm proficiencies. Here’s a session from four years ago as he trained for the third John Wick movie:

Beyond the novelty of a celebrity getting burglarized in what appears to be a fairly organized fashion, this story highlights that in Democrat hellhole Los Angeles, nobody is safe.

