Hunter Biden Faces Nine New Charges, Including Three More Felonies

(Discern Report)—Joe Biden may have to whip out the presidential pardon soon as his son is facing even more charges, including three felonies. The tax-related charges point to an “extravagant lifestyle” in which he spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on “adult entertainment.”

Here’s the news of how it’s all going down, generated from corporate media reports:

Hunter Biden, the son of President Biden, is facing new legal challenges in California as he was recently indicted on nine charges related to tax evasion, according to recently revealed documents.

The charges against Hunter Biden include three felonies and six misdemeanors, adding to his existing legal troubles. He is already grappling with federal firearms charges in Delaware related to the purchase of a firearm in 2018, a period during which he was known to be struggling with substance abuse issues.

The recent indictment, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, alleges that Hunter Biden was involved in a four-year scheme to evade paying at least $1.4 million in federal taxes between 2016 and 2019. The charges claim that rather than fulfilling his tax obligations, Biden spent substantial sums on what the indictment describes as an “extravagant lifestyle,” including memberships in sex clubs and over $188,000 on adult entertainment.

The document contends that Hunter Biden’s expenditures escalated along with his income, highlighting that in 2018 alone, he spent over $1.8 million on various expenses, such as cash withdrawals, payments to women, clothing, accessories, and miscellaneous retail purchases. Significantly, these funds were not allocated towards fulfilling his tax obligations for that year.

Special Counsel David Weiss, operating through a federal grand jury in Los Angeles, has been diligently gathering evidence for potential criminal tax charges against Hunter Biden. The son of the President had previously pleaded not guilty to federal gun charges in October in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, stemming from Weiss’ ongoing investigation.

It was anticipated that the criminal investigation would conclude with a plea deal, which Hunter Biden had initially planned to enter over the summer. However, this deal fell apart, with Hunter Biden’s proposed guilty plea to two misdemeanor tax evasion charges and a separate agreement on the gun charge no longer on the table. The disagreement centers on the validity of immunity provisions, with defense attorneys asserting their continued applicability even after the plea deal’s collapse, while prosecutors contend they are invalid.

These new charges come amid growing political tension, as House Republican leaders are expected to vote on initiating a formal impeachment inquiry into President Biden’s potential ties to his son’s business dealings. Recent revelations by House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., about direct monthly payments from an entity owned by Hunter Biden to Joe Biden have intensified scrutiny. The White House has consistently maintained that President Biden was unaware of any wrongdoing in his son’s business affairs.

In the midst of these legal and political developments, House Republicans have issued warnings to Hunter Biden, threatening to hold him in contempt of Congress if he fails to appear for a closed-door deposition on December 13. In response, Hunter Biden has insisted that any testimony be conducted in a public setting, citing concerns about selective leaks from closed-door sessions and their potential to distort facts and misinform the public.

