Hunter Biden Whistleblowers Claim ‘Complete Vindication’ After Bombshell Indictment 

December 8, 2023   |   Tags:

The IRS investigators who blew the whistle on Hunter Biden’s business dealings are claiming "complete vindication" after the embattled first son’s indictment on felony tax evasion charges. The post Hunter Biden Whistleblowers Claim ‘Complete Vindication’ After Bombshell Indictment  appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Tags:
