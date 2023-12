‘I Am Sorry’: Harvard President Does Damage Control on Disastrous Anti-Semitism Testimony

December 8, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Harvard president Claudine Gay issued an apology for her remarks on anti-Semitism during congressional testimony earlier this week. The post 'I Am Sorry': Harvard President Does Damage Control on Disastrous Anti-Semitism Testimony appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...