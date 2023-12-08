Leading US Jewish Orgs Launch Effort To Correct Mainstream Media Falsehoods About Israel

December 8, 2023

Leading U.S. Jewish groups launched the 10/7 Project this week to address inaccurate and misleading narratives that have plagued news coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas.


