Stop the Slaughter in Palestine!

December 8, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Palestinians have become sand in the eyes of the Mideast. How did this happen? From where did they come? Nowhere, according to the late Israeli prime minister Golda Meir. She insisted Palestinians did not exist and were merely human flotsam and jetsam. That was pretty rich coming from Golda Mabovich, born to a Jewish family […]



Read More...