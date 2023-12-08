The Media Is Hyping Up "Carbon Passports" To Restrict Travel

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

A talking point that is now everywhere in the media is the notion that in the near future travel is highly likely to be restricted through the introduction of so called ‘carbon passports’.

Last week, CNN ran a piece created by something called ‘The Conversation,’ which had the headline “It’s time to limit how often we can travel abroad – ‘carbon passports’ may be the answer”

Within this “analysis,” readers were told that record-breaking heatwaves, wildfires and extreme weather events are being driven in part by people going on holiday.

“Tourism is part of the problem,” the piece asserts, adding “The tourism sector generates around one-tenth of the greenhouse gas emissions that are driving the climate crisis.”

It then goes on to suggest that the introduction of carbon passports which would see every “traveler being assigned a yearly carbon allowance that they cannot exceed,” could “ration” travel.

“This concept may seem extreme,” the writer states before telling you that it isn’t and it’s a probably a good idea because of how on the verge of collapse the environment is.

“Boiling temperatures will probably diminish the allure of traditional beach destinations,” anyway, claims the author.

This isn’t just one alarmist story languishing somewhere in the dark depths of CNN’s website, it’s everywhere:

The propaganda information, including another piece published this week by Business Insider, all cites a report written by a consultancy agency called The Future Laboratory which was released by a travel company called Intrepid.

That report states that “These allowances will manifest as passports that force people to ration their carbon in line with the global carbon budget, which is 750 billion tonnes until 2050.”

“By 2040, we can expect to see limitations imposed on the amount of travel that is permitted each year,” it continues, adding that by then “it will be unusual to see members of Generation Alpha without a carbon-footprint tracker on their smartphones. Every Uber ride, plane journey, and trip to the supermarket will be logged in their devices, noting their carbon footprint in real time.”

Sounds like a lot of fun.

Not only will you own nothing and like it, if this progresses as these ‘experts’ suggest, you won’t be able to go anywhere either.

Of course, people like Bill Gates, John Kerry and their ilk will still be allowed to constantly fly around in their private jets, because they are “the solution.”

Your one budget Easyjet flight to Malaga every couple of years is the big problem.

