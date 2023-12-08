Why are American troops in Syria?

As reposted by ZeroHedge, Senator Rand Paul has joined Representative Matt Gaetz in trying to pass a bill in Congress to force an American withdrawal from Syria.

The Associated Press reported back in March that there are about 900 US troops in Syria on any given day. Now, two months into the Second Yom Kippur War (Hamas versus the Israelis), this is getting to be better known. And these American troops are being attacked regularly: at least 73 times in the last two months, including four in one day. These are blamed on Iranian-backed groups and have increased in frequency since the Hamas attack on Israel.

Why? Why are US troops garrisoning a part of an independent nation with less than good relations with the FedGov in DC?

We are told by Congress, the White House, and the Pentagon that it is to keep pressure on the remnants of the ISIS Caliphates and to support Syrian “democratic” forces actively rebelling against Assad and Damascus. Supposedly, these troops also act as a deterrent against Iran-backed attacks on our “ally” Iraq, and possibly also damps things down for the Kurds in their ongoing conflicts with the Turks, Iraqis, Syrians, and Iranians.

And apparently (though no one talks much about it right now) these US forces also face Russian troops supporting (and welcomed by) Assad. Even with the Ukraine War sucking Russian resources big time.

But WHY does the FedGov find it necessary to do these things? Except for the troops themselves, are there any Americans endangered by these groups? Not that I can find. Undoubtedly there are a few Americans in the area, but no more than any place else in the world. Including, no doubt, Afghanistan, North Korea, Venezuela, Vietnam or Cuba. But we don’t have troops “occupying” those places, do we?

Although no doubt these violent, America-hating, Islamist, Israel-hating, terror-promoting Iranians and their proteges and agents have weapons of mass destruction of various kinds. But again, what American people or American interests do they threaten?

Critical, strategic minerals? Such as rare earth elements? No. Vital foodstuffs? No. Petroleum or natural gas? Hardly. Money, political favors, votes, strong special interests due to immigrant communities here in the States? Not that we know of.

So why? Syrians, Kurds, ISIS, Islamists do not offer even as bad a threat as once the Barbary Pirates did. And continually stirring the pot as the American presence does there simply creates more problems for people that are (supposedly) friendly and perhaps important to Americans: Israelis, some Lebanese, perhaps Jordan and Egypt – yes, and even Turkey (a formal ally and part of NATO).

So what gives? It isn’t even the greed of transnational and multinational corporations, is it? The merchants of death? Hardly: they cannot keep up with demand from Ukraine and now a desperate need to supply Israel and replenish the heavily-drawn-down armories of NATO – including the United States Army, Air Force, Marines, and even Navy. Weapons of war are a seller’s paradise right now, and US troops in Syria do not consume much. Certainly not compared to all the other warfronts.

Is it because Israel needs Syria to be distracted from joining the war with Hamas? Or is it Saudi Arabia that needs the US presence there so that they can continue to aggress against Yemen? Or because the centuries-old rivalry between Persians and Arabs is threatening to heat up – again? Probably not: Israel can hold its own, and has been seeking to interdict Iranian supply lines to Hezbollah in Lebanon and so-called Palestinians in Judea and Samaria by bombing Syrian airfields. In coordination with USAF and USN, apparently – as those (not based in Syria but at sea and in NATO territory) are not dependent on a battalion’s worth of troops in eastern Syria.

So why?

It may sound stupid, but is it “because we can?” Is because Congress and the White House – the Deep State and its shills – are so sociopathic that they must meddle everywhere? Is industry so greedy that a few hundred millions of (more and more worthless) dollars means a lot?

We here at TPOL don’t have a good answer. But we note that Matt Gaetz’s effort to bring the troops home a few months ago failed to get out of the House of Representatives. Both Republicans and Democrats want to treat American soldiers like the French treat their Foreign Legion. We suspect that Senator Paul will find even less support for his effort among the other Conscript Parents.

Sadly, we have to look in our mirrors to see why this is so: because citizens of the Fifty States refuse to pull the plug on the river of dollars which Congress and the White House have to go out and meddle – and put Americans (soldiers, sailors, airmen, marines, and even guardians) in harm’s way for no good reason.



Read More...