Woman Who Threw Hot Chipotle Bowl At Employee Sentenced To Work 2 Months In Fast Food Industry

A woman who went berzerk and threw a bowl of hot food into the face of a Chipotle worker has been sentenced by a judge not only to a month in jail, but also two months working in a fast food job.

Rosemary Hayne was caught on video screaming at Chipotle worker Emily Russell on September 5 of this year. She threw food at the worker's face from close range and the 39-year-old mother of four subsequently pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault charges.

Judge Timothy Gilligan in Parma, Ohio gave her "the choice of a 90-day jail sentence or a 30-day sentence on top of 60 days working in a fast food job," according to a report from ABC News' local affiliate.

The judge commented about the hearing: "Every time you watch the video, it makes you more and more upset. I was thinking, 'What else can I do rather than just have her sit in jail.'"

"You didn't get your burrito bowl the way you like it, and this is how you respond?" he asked.

Gilligan asked her at the hearing: "Do you want to walk in her shoes for two months and learn how people should treat people, or do you want to do your jail time?"

To which Hayne responded: "I'd like to walk in her shoes."

Judge Gilligan, who has been on the bench for three decades, expressed his displeasure at frequently coming across such cases. He recalled a similar incident where a customer assaulted a McDonald's employee over a missing cookie in a Happy Meal, resulting in a 90-day jail sentence for the assailant.

Chipotle, commenting on the case, emphasized their commitment to employee safety and expressed satisfaction with the court's decision.

The victim, Russell, reported ongoing stress and trauma from the incident, leading her to quit her job at Chipotle and seek another position. She is considering counseling to cope with the aftermath of the attack.

"Let's give her the opportunity to not let this one day define the rest of her life," Hayne's attorney, Joseph O'Malley, commented to CNN. "I don't see her as any greater risk than anyone who walks in off the street. I looked at it as someone who lost her cool."

Russell concluded: "She's going to get what she deserves. She didn't get a slap on the wrist. She's going to learn to work in fast food, and hopefully it will be good."