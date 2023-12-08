Y Combinator CEO Says Crime-Ridden San Fran Must “Fully Fund Police” 

The CEO of startup incubator Y Combinator, a registered Democrat, criticized his own party's failed progressive policies by stating on X that police in San Francisco need to be 'fully funded' and judges need to 'enforce law and order.' 

Garry Tan stated three points that San Fran lawmakers need to U-Turn on to ensure the metro area stops plummeting into a hellhole of violent crime: 

  • Fully fund the police
  • Reform the police commission
  • Vote out the judges who won't uphold the law and justice

Tan said the chaos in San Fran is "fixable, but it is not fixed." 

Well, crime and homeleness only disappear when Chinese President Xi Jinping visits. 

After Xi's visit, San Fran is back to the usual... 

The San Francisco Standard said he is a "registered Democrat" and has recently "fashioned himself into San Francisco's preeminent political pitbull, an attack dog with a taste for progressives." 

Democrats criticizing Democrats for San Fran's demise has been a new phenomenon. A number of tech bros have come to terms with their own political party that has done nothing more than ruin cities with disastrous social justice reforms. 

Tan, along with PayPal co-founder David Sacks and William Oberndorf, owner of Shorenstein real estate, led the 2022 movement to recall former Soros-backed District Attorney of San Fran Chesa Boudin.  

The crime situation in San Fran is so bad that the radical progressive mayor, London Breed, had to save face over the summer and U-Turn on defunding the police

Democrats turning on their own party for ruining American cities is an epic sight to see ahead of the 2024 presidential election cycle. 

