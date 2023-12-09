Canadian Journalist Who Advocated Draconian Vaxx-Passport Mandates Dies Mysteriously at 33

(Discern Report)—The list of outspoken Covid-19 “vaccine” advocates dying continues to grow. Most, including Canadian business journalist Ian Vandaelle, were otherwise young and healthy before their demise. Vandaelle was 33 when he died earlier this week.

As usual, nothing connecting his untimely death to Covid-19 or the spike-protein-inducing “vaccines” are openly mentioned by medical professionals or media covering the story. It doesn’t matter how many people die mysteriously. The jabs are not allowed to be considered as the root cause even though the scientific evidence makes it pretty obvious.

According to The Canadian Independent on Twitter:

33-year-old Canadian MSM journalist who heavily promoted the Covid-19 vaccine, advocated for vaccine passports, and the firing of those who refused the jab has died after being hospitalized and “declared neurologically dead.” Ian Vandaelle, a 33-year-old Canadian business journalist, worked as a reporter and editor at the Financial Post and was previously a producer at BNN Bloomberg for over a decade. Stephanie Hughes, Vandaelle’s partner, shared the news of his death on her X account on December 5, 2023, stating, “I haven’t been on Twitter for a while because my partner, @IanVandaelle, has been in the hospital since Nov. 18. It’s with a heavy heart today that I say he was declared neurologically deceased this week and taken off life support this morning. He was 33 years old.” Vandaelle had taken to social media multiple times, advocating for incentives to encourage Covid-19 vaccination, the implementation of vaccine passports, and the termination of those who refused the jab. In one social media post, Vandaelle stated, “I, for one, advocate we bring the carrot and the stick. Incentivize getting the vaccine however we like – ice cream, lotteries, literally whatever, I don’t care – and require vaccination to do non-essential things. Wanna go to a bar to watch the game? Passport.” In another post, he urged the Toronto Police to terminate members who declined the jab, saying, “Take the jab or resign; anything else is moral and ethical cowardice. You take an oath to protect citizens? You get vaxxed. Shameful that we have to say this.” Vandaelle seemed in good health and actively engaged in work, as indicated by various social media posts before his hospitalization.

There is no way to know if the jabs were the cause. Neither corporate media nor doctors will ever declare it. They’ll simply chalk it up as another example of “unexplained” deaths which have been skyrocketing across the globe since 2021.

