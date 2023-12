Elon Musk Seeks Public Vote on Restoring Alex Jones’ Account, Citing Commitment to Free Speech

December 9, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Elon Musk, the owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, has requested that the public vote on whether or not to restore Infowars host Alex Jones' account. Musk stated that upholding the ban on Jones would be inconsistent with his commitment to free speech.



Read More...