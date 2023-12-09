French Farmers Dump Manure On Govt Buildings To Protest Climate Hysteria

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Modernity.news,

French farmers are dumping vast quantities of manure on government buildings to protest against excessive environmental regulations that threaten their way of life.

The farmers are protesting against excessive regulations and climate hysteria technocracy that threatens to ruin their livelihoods, as well as an EU ban on glyphosate.

French farmers throw manure on government buildings to protest high taxes in agricultural sector. This is an effective protest. pic.twitter.com/0h59TPvPGo — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) December 8, 2023

Roads were also blockaded and vehicles set ablaze.

FRANCE - Agricultural workers and farmers protest against rises in taxes and higher costs in the farming sector, by blockading roads.



Incoming carbon taxes, nitrogen limits & laws to cull livestock, will make food more expensive.



You know that right?



pic.twitter.com/VvWBK6MqZd — Elander & the News (@ElanderNews) December 4, 2023

Hundreds of farmers also blocked roads near council buildings around Saint-Brieuc.

400 farmers descend on Saint-Brieuc, blocking roads around council buildings.



Protests across France against "green taxes" and policies handed down by the EU, killing the industry across the continent. pic.twitter.com/jmbGWi2O2u — Stan Voice of Wales (@StanVoWales) December 7, 2023

Farmers carrying signs that said “France, do you still want your farmers?” and “Without support, France is starving” sprayed manure on the offices of Brittany Regional Council in Rennes.

French farmers sprayed manure on local government buildings on Wednesday to protest against European regulations and a lack of state support.



Around 60 tractors were convened outside Brittany Regional Council in Rennes with farmers holding signs that read, "France, do you still… pic.twitter.com/QyKHEvejbt — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) December 6, 2023

There have also been clashes with police.

🇫🇷🔥 FRANCE

Farmers Stage Massive Anti-Government Protests



The demonstrators threw eggs at government buildings, dumped manure in official premises, and blocked roads with tyres in protest at high taxation and other government reforms. pic.twitter.com/HC6LG4ZuLF — Ignorance, the root and stem of all evil (@ivan_8848) December 7, 2023

One organization leading the protests said the demonstrations will “remain complete as long as the government does not provide French agriculture with all the means allowing it to be fully involved in the food, energy and environmental issues of the future.”

The Netherlands has been rocked by similar protests in recent years against limits on nitrogen emissions that would have led to the shut down of thousands of farms.

That played a huge role in populist Geert Wilders soaring to victory in last month’s election.

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch.