Musk Asks Zelensky About Imprisoned American Journalist After Tucker Carlson Sounds Alarm

In May, American YouTuber and columnist Gonzalo Lira was arrested in Ukraine because he “publicly justified” the Russian invasion, according to a press release by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

The statement from Kiev said that Lira “has the citizenship of one of the countries of Latin America” but omitted that he is also California-born U.S. citizen, as ZeroHedge contributor Space Worm reported at the time.

Following his release, Lira said he was tortured in a Ukrainian prison, explaining that "two thugs held my head and used a toothpick to scratch the whites of my left eye, while asking me if I could still read if I had just one." Lira informed followers that he was making a mad-dash via motorcycle towards the Hungarian border:

Grayzone reporter Liam Cosgrove pressed State Department spox Matthew Miller on the issue, asking how the Biden Administration has allowed an American to be tortued by a closely allied nation:

The Grayzone’s @cosgrove_iv asked @StateDeptSpox today about the status of Gonzalo Lira, the US citizen who was jailed by the Ukrainian govt for challenging its official narrative of the war and whose Twitter account now claims he’s making a break for the Hungarian border pic.twitter.com/kc7NY6hkdt — The Grayzone (@TheGrayzoneNews) August 1, 2023

Even more damning about Miller's non-answer is that 3 months prior, Miller admitted that the State Department was aware of Lira's imprisonment and plead the Fifth when asked whether the administration planned to advocate for his release:

State Department refuses to say whether it will negotiate with Zelensky for the release of detained U.S. citizen Gonzalo Lira: pic.twitter.com/jTD58XjYnw — Liam Cosgrove (@cosgrove_iv) May 28, 2023

Tucker and Elon sound the alarm

In a Saturday post on X, Tucker Carlson highlighted Lira's situation and spoke with the journalist's father. Carlson asked why the Biden administration is allowing this, and questioned what kind of country Ukraine is for doing this to an American simply for criticizing the government.

In response, Elon Musk asked: "An American citizen is in prison n Ukraine after we sent over a $100 billion?" adding, "Is there more to this story than simply criticizing Zelensky?"

"If that’s all it is, then we have serious problem here."

Yep. Saying unapproved things. That’s his crime. — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) December 10, 2023

Musk then directly asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to explain...

President @ZelenskyyUa, please educate the American people about this matter — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 9, 2023

Which reminds us, 2024 presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy pointed out that Ukraine is an extremely corrupt country.

You know what’s naive? Those who claim that Ukraine is a paragon of “democracy” in a battle of good vs. evil. Here’s the TRUTH about the Zelensky regime:



- Banned 11 opposition parties

- Banned 11 opposition parties

Is the worm turning?

