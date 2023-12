‘One Down Two to Go’: UPenn’s Liz Magill Resigns in Disgrace

December 9, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill has "tendered her resignation" from her position, according to a message sent on Saturday by the chair of the institution's board of trustees. The post ‘One Down Two to Go’: UPenn’s Liz Magill Resigns in Disgrace appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...