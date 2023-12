Walmart Replaces Smiley Face That Rolls Back Prices With Frowny Face That Rolls Prices Forward

December 9, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

BENTONVILLE, AR — Executives from mega-retailer Walmart announced today they will replace their iconic smiley face that rolls back prices with a frowny face that travels around the store rolling prices forward.



Read More...