Watch: Tons of Dead Fish Mysteriously Blanket Japanese Beach, Puzzling Scientists Searching for Reason

December 9, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Dead fish covered a Japanese beach for nearly a mile three months after authorities began the release of radioactive water from the damaged Fukushima nuclear plant. The fish were mostly […] The post Watch: Tons of Dead Fish Mysteriously Blanket Japanese Beach, Puzzling Scientists Searching for Reason appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...