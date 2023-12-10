American Muslims for Palestine Director: A “Jewish Person” is “Enemy Number One” (Video)

AMP’s co-founder also created Students for Justice in Palestine. The Biden administration was forced to condemn CAIR after its boss, Nihad Awad, who had a history of supporting Hamas, attended the American Muslims for Palestine conference and bragged about how happy he was about the Oct 7 attacks. Awad claims that his remarks were taken “out …



Read More...