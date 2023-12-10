Campus Castoffs

December 10, 2023

You know that conservative alternatives to higher education are getting noticed when they are the target of a satirical novel. In How I Won a Nobel Prize, Julius Taranto presents an entertaining send-up of life and work on a campus that rejects the extremes of academic woke-ism and bureaucracy, but is subject to dangerous extremes of its own. This debut is not only fast-paced and funny (and occasionally frustrating), but also offers worthwhile representations of both progressive and conservative political ideals and activism.



