Clinton-Pelosi-Jeffries-Backed Abusive Democrat Sheila Jackson Lee Loses Houston Mayoral Election in Landslide

December 10, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

(America First Report)—For decades, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee has been one of the most entertaining members of Capitol Hill. The radical race-baiting Democrat has said some of the most insane things during her tenure, offering pure fodder for conservatives to pounce on whenever we need a good chuckle.

She was hoping to start the next chapter of her political career by becoming the Mayor of Houston, Texas. That’s not going to happen.

According to RNC Research:

Sheila Jackson Lee — endorsed by Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi, and Hakeem Jeffries — just lost the election for mayor of Houston in a landslide https://t.co/GahbavixyI — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 10, 2023

According to The Gateway Pundit:

Texas State Senator John Whitmire, a Democrat, won the mayoral race. It wasn’t even close. Sheila Jackson Lee got crushed in the run-off election. This was after Sheila Jackson Lee put out an ad telling supporters the wrong day to vote.

Her hopes and dreams may be shattered for now, but as one of the most corrupt members of Congress, she’ll likely land on her feet.

The post Clinton-Pelosi-Jeffries-Backed Abusive Democrat Sheila Jackson Lee Loses Houston Mayoral Election in Landslide appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.



Read More...