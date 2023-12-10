Man Who Beat Sheila Jackson Lee Adds Insult to Injury with Post-Victory Statement on His Defeated Opponent

December 10, 2023   |   Tags:

Being a gracious winner is overrated and there’s nothing wrong with being a sore loser. As far as being a “sore” loser goes, show this writer a “good” loser, and […] The post Man Who Beat Sheila Jackson Lee Adds Insult to Injury with Post-Victory Statement on His Defeated Opponent appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x