Man Who Beat Sheila Jackson Lee Adds Insult to Injury with Post-Victory Statement on His Defeated Opponent

December 10, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Being a gracious winner is overrated and there’s nothing wrong with being a sore loser. As far as being a “sore” loser goes, show this writer a “good” loser, and […] The post Man Who Beat Sheila Jackson Lee Adds Insult to Injury with Post-Victory Statement on His Defeated Opponent appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...