"People Have Spoken": Elon Musk Restores X Account Of Alex Jones After User Poll

"The people have spoken, and so it shall be," Elon Musk posted on X in reply to a poll on Saturday asking users whether to reinstate Alex Jones' account.

"Reinstate Alex Jones on this platform?" Musk asked. Nearly two million X users voted, with more than 70% voting in favor of Jones' return.

The people have spoken and so it shall be — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 10, 2023

Jones' account was banned under old Twitter in September 2018 for violating the platform's abusive behavior policy.

As of early Sunday morning, Jones' X account has been reinstated.

The self-proclaimed "free speech absolutist" billionaire said Jones is welcomed on the platform but added: "He cannot break the law."

He cannot break the law — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 9, 2023

Restoring Jones's account came days after the Infowars blog founder sat down with Tucker Carlson for an interview.