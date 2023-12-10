The Bumpy Road From Rousseau to Revolution

December 10, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

In this book, Newell, currently a visiting professor at the Hamilton Center for Classical and Civic Education at the University of Florida, returns to the level of philosophy. He traces the "Philosophy of Freedom" initiated by Jean-Jacques Rousseau as a reaction against the perceived meaninglessness of "bourgeois" life, and then developed, and radicalized, by his German successors, notably Georg W.F. Hegel, Karl Marx, Friedrich Nietzsche, and Martin Heidegger. The post The Bumpy Road From Rousseau to Revolution appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...