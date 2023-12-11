46 Discredited Deep State Goons, Including Rosenstein, Clapper and Morell Urge Congress to Pass HPSCI Version of FISA-702 Renewal to Expand Unconstitutional Domestic Spying on Americans
December 11, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY
The post 46 Discredited Deep State Goons, Including Rosenstein, Clapper and Morell Urge Congress to Pass HPSCI Version of FISA-702 Renewal to Expand Unconstitutional Domestic Spying on Americans appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments