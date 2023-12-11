Harvard Faculty Rallies Around University President After Disastrous Anti-Semitism Testimony

December 11, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Several hundred faculty members at Harvard University on Sunday signed a petition asking school administrators to not bend to pressure to fire the school's president over her congressional testimony about anti-Semitism on campus, in which she suggested calls for the genocide of Jews would not necessarily violate university policies. The post Harvard Faculty Rallies Around University President After Disastrous Anti-Semitism Testimony appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...