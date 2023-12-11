Harvard President Claudine Gay In Hot Water For Plagiarizing Large Sections Of ‘Mein Kampf’

December 11, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

HARVARD, MA — It has been a tumultuous week for Ivy League university presidents as they have faced harsh criticism for acts as simple as allowing their students to call for the genocide of the Jews. Most recently, Harvard President Claudine Gay is in even more hot water after reports surfaced that she plagiarized large sections of her Ph.D. thesis, borrowing entire sections from Mein Kampf.



Read More...