Jack Smith Runs to Supreme Court, Asks Justices to Make Their First Ruling on Trump

December 11, 2023   |   Tags:

Despite every attempt of the left to destroy former President Trump’s credibility with the American people and distract him from campaigning, the former president is surging. CNN polling released on […] The post Jack Smith Runs to Supreme Court, Asks Justices to Make Their First Ruling on Trump appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x