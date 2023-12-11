Jack Smith Runs to Supreme Court, Asks Justices to Make Their First Ruling on Trump
December 11, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
Despite every attempt of the left to destroy former President Trump’s credibility with the American people and distract him from campaigning, the former president is surging. CNN polling released on […] The post Jack Smith Runs to Supreme Court, Asks Justices to Make Their First Ruling on Trump appeared first on The Western Journal.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments