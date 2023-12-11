Man Released After 17 Years: Eyewitness Evidence Deemed Unreliable

On Monday, a 35-year-old man was released from prison after being incarcerated for the murder of a man in a Minneapolis flower shop back in 2004. The decision to release him came after a judge determined that the eyewitness evidence, which had been the basis for his conviction, was deemed unreliable. According to the AP, Marvin Haynes, who was 16 years old at the time of the killing, was released from prison soon after the judge made their ruling. Man Released After 17 Years: Eyewitness Evidence Deemed Unreliable



