South Korea Set To Embrace Mass Migration To Avoid "Extinction"

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Modernity.news,

South Korea may be about to embrace mass migration, with the country’s Justice Minister claiming it faces a “demographic catastrophe” otherwise.

Han Dong-hoon told a parliamentary meeting in Seoul, “When it comes to immigration policies, we have passed the stage of deliberating whether to implement them or not. Because if we don’t, we cannot escape the fate of extinction due to the demographic catastrophe.”

Current trends show that South Korea faces a population decline similar to how the Black Death impacted Europe in the 14th century if fertility levels don’t rapidly improve.

“Deaths have surpassed births for more than three years in South Korea amid a steady decline in the country’s total fertility rate, the average number of children a woman bears in her lifetime,” reports the Telegraph. “The rate hit another record low of 0.7 in the second quarter of 2023 – much lower than the replacement level of 2.1 that would keep its population stable at 51 million – stoking further alarm about the social and economic impact of such a rapidly ageing population.”

🔴 South Korea on brink of ‘extinction’ unless embraces immigration, says minister

https://t.co/YwwYHvBRMO — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) December 7, 2023

However, Mr. Han suggested that his government would take a selective approach on admitting migrants and that the plan “is not aimed at bringing in as many foreigners as possible.”

That seems to contradict Han’s alarmist claims about “extinction,” and his suggestion that the situation is so dire that only adding huge numbers to the population will reverse the decline.

Han’s desire to see South Korea imitate how Europe has opened the floodgates for vast numbers of migrants over the last 20 years somehow isn’t tempered by the reality of what that has done to crime levels, social cohesion and the complete obliteration of national identity in many major cities across the continent.

Although Japan is in a similar situation to South Korea, they have so far refused to compromise their homogeneity for mass migration, presumably enjoying the fact that Tokyo is the safest city in the world, followed by Singapore and Osaka.

Seoul is currently ranked the 9th safest city in the world according to the Economist Intelligence Unit’s Safe Cities Index (SCI).

That may be about to change.

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch.