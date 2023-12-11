The UNTOLD Truth About The Pro-Life Establishments Featuring House Speaker Mike Johnson (Video)
December 11, 2023 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTY, videosThe Pro-Life Establishment is HIDING some things and The UNTOLD Truth About The Pro-Life Establishments shows you what it is with reactions from Pastors Jeff Durbin and Brian Gunter. I was shocked when a contributor said the woman in an abortion is a victim and tat she should not be held accountable for her role …
