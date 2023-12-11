With Alex Jones Returning To X, Journalists Concerned They’ll No Longer Be Only Source Of Misinformation

December 11, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

NEW YORK, NY — As alternative media personality and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones made his return to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), members of the mainstream media across the country voiced their displeasure at the thought of having more competition in the misinformation industry.



Read More...