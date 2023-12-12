Assaulting Women is the New Feminism

December 12, 2023   |   Tags: ,
Feminism became complicit in violence against women long before Oct 7. Last year, Payton McNabb, a teenage girl, was seriously injured while playing in a high school volleyball game against a transgender male athlete in North Carolina. A year later she’s still struggling with partial paralysis and constant headaches, and has trouble learning. If Payton expected feminist groups to …


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x