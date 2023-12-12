Controversial UN Official Likes Anti-Semitic Posts Railing Against ‘Jewish Billionaire Class’
December 12, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
A United Nations official "liked" two social media posts this week that denounced the "Jewish billionaire class," in the latest example of controversial public activity from the anti-Israel official. The post Controversial UN Official Likes Anti-Semitic Posts Railing Against 'Jewish Billionaire Class' appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments