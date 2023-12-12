Media Outraged That Alex Jones Is Also Allowed To Spread Absurd Conspiracy Theories on X

The media are up in arms about X, formerly Twitter, owner Elon Musk's reinstatement over the weekend of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones's account. News outlets warn the move will increase online misinformation, with NBC News calling it Musk's "latest push to amplify and restore conspiratorial, far-right figures to the platform." The post Media Outraged That Alex Jones Is Also Allowed To Spread Absurd Conspiracy Theories on X appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



