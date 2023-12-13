Anti-Zionist Jews Block Major LA Freeway To Demand Gaza Ceasefire

Dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters are blocking traffic on the 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday morning, causing traffic nightmare for thousands of motorists.

Freelance journalist Sergio Olmos posted several videos showing the protesters shutting down the southbound part of the highway.

Olmos said there are about 50 protesters "staging an act of civil disobedience."

About 50 protestors are staging an act of civil disobedience, shutting down the 110 freeway during rush hour in Los Angeles.



Half a dozen Highway patrol officers are at the scene now. pic.twitter.com/58acjkvgSt — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) December 13, 2023

California Highway Patrol has arrived.

Protestors are holding the freeway, highway patrol officer are about 100 feet away watching for now.



There are about a dozen commuters who have gotten out of their cars and are arguing with protestors about blocking the freeway. pic.twitter.com/idtpYpprA2 — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) December 13, 2023

What a nightmare for motorists!

Traffic is backed up, including two school buses. pic.twitter.com/GJ9B2ooxgu — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) December 13, 2023

Another journalist said: "They are now symbolically 'lighting' a Hannukah menorah while chanting "Down down with occupation" on the 110 freeway."

The California Department of Transportation reveals the exact area of the disruption.

🚧🚧 TRAFFIC ALERT! Southbound I-110 (Harbor Freeway) is blocked south of U.S. 101 #DTLA #LosAngeles. Nearby routes are also affected by heavy traffic. Duration is unknown. Check traffic conditions anytime 24/7 at https://t.co/O37QesJHpw pic.twitter.com/ubjM91EAzG — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) December 13, 2023

Folks are frustrated with these protesters.

COMPLETE STANDSTILL on the 110 Freeway #DTLA 😩😩 A Demonstration Protest happening 😩😡 pic.twitter.com/H1TR28vjH2 — Nick Verreos (@nickverreos1) December 13, 2023

You’re blocking traffic on the 110 freeway as a protest to have a ceasefire??



Grow up.



YOU WONT EVEN PROTEST YOUR OWN STATE GOVERNMENT THAT ROBS YOU DAILY IN CALIFORNIA.



Idc if you’re Arab or Jew…you block traffic— you’re a phaguette.



Get. The. Fuck. Out. Of. The. Road!!! — Carl Spitale (@MrBigSpit) December 13, 2023

Protesters bring the 110 Freeway to a standstill. What exactly are they protesting? Nobody knows. https://t.co/Fg2aGjc66U — MisterJR (@misterjr24) December 13, 2023

Everyone who left to go to work right now, who has to take the 110 freeway, isn't going to be happy. https://t.co/OSXTSVBnQ4 — Sandy Welch (@SWelchPhotos) December 13, 2023

Pro-Palestinian have used the same playbook nationwide to disrupt transportation networks to get their point across.