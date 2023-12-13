Anti-Zionist Jews Block Major LA Freeway To Demand Gaza Ceasefire

Dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters are blocking traffic on the 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday morning, causing traffic nightmare for thousands of motorists.  

Freelance journalist Sergio Olmos posted several videos showing the protesters shutting down the southbound part of the highway. 

Olmos said there are about 50 protesters "staging an act of civil disobedience." 

California Highway Patrol has arrived. 

What a nightmare for motorists!

Another journalist said: "They are now symbolically 'lighting' a Hannukah menorah while chanting "Down down with occupation" on the 110 freeway." 

The California Department of Transportation reveals the exact area of the disruption. 

Folks are frustrated with these protesters. 

Pro-Palestinian have used the same playbook nationwide to disrupt transportation networks to get their point across. 

