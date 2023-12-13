Biden Says the EV Market is ‘Rapidly Growing.’ Ford Just Halved Its Electric Truck Production.

December 13, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The White House on Monday released a "Bidenomics" report that touted the "rapidly growing" electric vehicle market. Just hours later, Ford announced plans to cut the production of its electric truck in half, citing insufficient demand. The post Biden Says the EV Market is ‘Rapidly Growing.' Ford Just Halved Its Electric Truck Production. appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



