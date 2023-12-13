Biden’s ‘Historic’ Muslim Judicial Nominee Served on Board of Anti-Israel, Terrorist-Loving Think Tank

December 13, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

President Biden’s "historic" nominee for a federal appellate court served on the board of a Muslim advocacy group that has blamed Israel for provoking Hamas’s terrorist attack and hosted an event with a convicted terrorist fundraiser on the 20th anniversary of 9/11. The post Biden’s ‘Historic’ Muslim Judicial Nominee Served on Board of Anti-Israel, Terrorist-Loving Think Tank appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...