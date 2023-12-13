Ford CEO Says Video Of Stuck Cybertruck Was Not Intentionally Staged For PR Purposes

Ford CEO Jim Farley made an odd comment on 'free speech' social media platform X, stating that the video of a Tesla Cybertruck getting stuck on a snow-covered grassy hill and winched up by a Super Duty truck was "NOT advertising."

"Just to be clear… this is a Super Duty and NOT advertising. Glad a @Ford owner was there to help," Farley wrote on X.

Just to be clear… this is a Super Duty and NOT advertising. Glad a @Ford owner was there to help. https://t.co/Rr78EY9k2T — Jim Farley (@jimfarley98) December 13, 2023

This isn't the first instance where the rival Cybertruck has been compared with a Ford truck. Last month, the CEO posted a video showing the F-150 Lightning climbing the same off-roading trail where a Cybertruck seemed to have difficulty just a few weeks early. Farley captioned the video with "F-150 Lightning does it all."

BREAKING: Ford Lightning stuck in snow on flat ground, but nobody cares since it’s not a Tesla Cybertruck. “yikes” “the AWD software is so bad” pic.twitter.com/tmOCALq1CJ — TSLA CHASE (@TESLAenjoyer) December 12, 2023

Meanwhile, demand for F-150 Lightnings has plunged as the legacy automaker plans a 2024 production capacity of 150,000 Lightnings a year, or about 3,200 per week. That means its production target for next year will be halved.

It's unclear whether the Cybertruck incident was intentionally staged to portray Tesla negatively and highlight Super Duty's capabilities.

What is particularly noteworthy is the unusual comment made by the CEO of Ford.