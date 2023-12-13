Hard Times For Hollywood: Tinseltown Is Sowing What It Reaped

This year is the 100th anniversary of the Hollywood sign, which used to say “Hollywoodland.” But today the city is on hard times. A recent headline at deadline.com is, “Hollywood Jobs Down Nearly 20% This Year, & Not Just Because Of The Strikes, Study Says.” The article notes, “Despite the now-resolved writers and actors strikes shutting down Hollywood …



Read More...