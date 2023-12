Here’s What We Know About Spike Proteins That Linger Forever

December 13, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

Have you known anyone who had Covid (or a mandated “preventative”) and was never the same? Maybe they’re constantly exhausted. Perhaps they’ve lost a great deal of their capacity for short-term memory. It could be that they constantly have to search for words in the back of their mind when they’re speaking. Maybe that person …



Read More...