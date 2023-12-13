Hunter Biden Goes to Capitol Hill and Blames His Ills on ‘MAGA Right’ as He Skips Under-Oath Deposition

December 13, 2023   |   Tags:

Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, gave a short news conference near the steps of Capitol Hill on Thursday in which he accused Republican investigators in Congress of […] The post Hunter Biden Goes to Capitol Hill and Blames His Ills on 'MAGA Right' as He Skips Under-Oath Deposition appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x