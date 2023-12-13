Luke Russert Is Done Finding Himself, Will Return to Nepo Gig at MSNBC

December 13, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

What's happening: Luke Russert, the 38-year-old nepo prodigy who quit his job at MSNBC in 2016 to travel the world on a "quest for enlightenment," has apparently achieved said enlightenment and will return to the network as the cherubic face of corporate-sponsored events. The post Luke Russert Is Done Finding Himself, Will Return to Nepo Gig at MSNBC appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...