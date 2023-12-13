Months After Biden Claimed to Defund Wuhan Lab, Senate Republicans Move To Finish The Job

December 13, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The Chinese lab widely considered to be the source of the coronavirus had access to federal funds for months after the White House claimed to have cut them off. That could now change, thanks to Senator Joni Ernst. The Iowa Republican attached an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act, which the Senate passed late […] The post Months After Biden Claimed to Defund Wuhan Lab, Senate Republicans Move To Finish The Job appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...