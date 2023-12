Muslim Family in Nashville Assaults Son for Converting to Christianity

December 13, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

“His family demanded he take back his Christianity belief and say he was a Muslim” Don’t worry, they’re moderates. If they were extremists, he wouldn’t have lived long enough for the police to save him. A mother, dad and son were arrested after officers responded to a welfare check to find a juvenile who appeared to …



