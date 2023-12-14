Boston Mayor Michelle Wu Defends ‘Electeds of Color Only’ Holiday Party

December 14, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

Jim Crow in the north. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu defends ‘electeds of color’ holiday party after invitation backlash: ‘Honest mistake’ By:Nicholas McEntyre, NY Post, Dec. 14, 2023, 12:48 a.m. ET Boston Mayor Michelle Wu defended holding a holiday party for “electeds of color” just hours before hosting the controversial gathering inside the city’s official reception …



Read More...